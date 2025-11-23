Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.