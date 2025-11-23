Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

VTV stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

