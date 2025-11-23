5,036 Shares in APi Group Corporation $APG Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in APi Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.58.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

