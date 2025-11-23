Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

