Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CLSK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.
Cleanspark Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.79.
Insider Transactions at Cleanspark
In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Cleanspark Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
