Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Cleanspark Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Transactions at Cleanspark

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.