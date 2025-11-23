Sfmg LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.46.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

