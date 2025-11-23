Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.04. The stock has a market cap of £609.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.