Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,987 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 860.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4,746.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 278.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 107.61%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.