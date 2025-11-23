Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $SLN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 481.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 274.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $6.31 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.76% and a negative net margin of 254.25%.The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

