Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. Approximately 12,338,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITH shares. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ithaca Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.04.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

