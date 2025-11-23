Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

