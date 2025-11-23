Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Zacks Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

