Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $297.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.24. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

