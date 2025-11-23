Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Waters by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Waters by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,599,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $394.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

