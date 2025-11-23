Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Invests $62,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

