Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 16,435 Shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $LND

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:LND opened at $3.51 on Friday. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

