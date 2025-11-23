Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 325,818 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $171,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,586,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,075,000 after buying an additional 653,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,500,000 after buying an additional 2,459,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

