Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,809 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $179,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $203.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

