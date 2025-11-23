Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF $FLIA Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,733,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $199,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,035,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:FLIA opened at $20.65 on Friday. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

