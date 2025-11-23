Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,108,162 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,162,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $193,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 124,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,649.50. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

