Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 114,641 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,641 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $215,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,568,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,260,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Moody’s by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 604,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $479.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

