Cynosure Group LLC Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.8% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GE opened at $287.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

