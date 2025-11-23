Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 384,902 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,902 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $206,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

SNY stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

