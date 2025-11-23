JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

