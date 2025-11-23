UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH is Centric Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,344.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $319.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.