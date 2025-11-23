Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.1% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

PLTR opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

