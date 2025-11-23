Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,763,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,824,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1,070.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 470,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 430,453 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 354,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,799.66. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,063 shares of company stock worth $2,237,265. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTMI opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.66. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

