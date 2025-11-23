Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 682,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 237.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 56.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.9%

AMBP stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -375.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.