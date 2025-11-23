Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 13,208 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $6,480,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,623,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 104,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,844,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

