Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 309,698 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of ARM worth $229,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Trading Down 0.7%

ARM stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.68, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

