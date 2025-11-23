Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,067.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

