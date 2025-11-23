GrainCorp Limited (GNC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on December 10th

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00.
