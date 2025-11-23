Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

