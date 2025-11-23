MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

