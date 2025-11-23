Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $142,256,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,641,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.