Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Timken has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 39.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.