Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 16th

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 40.0% increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE NVGS opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Navigator has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in Navigator by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 90,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

