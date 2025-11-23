Head-To-Head Analysis: Callan JMB (CJMB) and Its Peers

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Callan JMB to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callan JMB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Callan JMB $6.56 million -$2.29 million -2.44 Callan JMB Competitors $8.73 billion $179.07 million -11.31

Callan JMB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Callan JMB. Callan JMB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Callan JMB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Callan JMB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callan JMB -112.72% -133.43% -88.16% Callan JMB Competitors 2.65% -215.41% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callan JMB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callan JMB 1 0 0 0 1.00 Callan JMB Competitors 474 1472 1595 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Callan JMB’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Callan JMB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Callan JMB competitors beat Callan JMB on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Callan JMB Company Profile

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility. We view our solutions as disruptive to the “older technologies” of dry ice and liquid nitrogen, in that our solutions are comprehensive and combine our competencies in configurations that are customized to our client’s requirements. We provide comprehensive, reliable, and economic alternatives to all existing logistics solutions and services utilized for frozen shipping in the life sciences industry (e.g., personalized medicine, cell therapies, stem cells, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, organs, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to cryogenic or frozen temperatures). As part of our services, we provide the ability to monitor, record and archive crucial information for each shipment that can be used for scientific and regulatory purposes. Our Ship2Q® ultraviolet disinfection process (Safe Hygienic Irradiation Performance Process & Qualification) ensures fitness, thermal reliability, and cleanliness of the system components within the manufacturer specifications equal to new “off-the-shelf” shipper systems. Our systematic Ship2Q® process meets all good current manufacturing practices (“cGMP”) and good current distribution practices (“cGDP”) compliance standards and generates shipper specific track and trace documentation key to any deployment and reuse. Ship2Q® applies a system of control over the recovery and reuse phase of the logistics loop. We are able to recover and reuse the Greenbox shipper, amortizing its total cost across numerous shipments making it cost-neutral in the first few cycles. Additionally, our sophisticated cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as our “Sentry” system, integrates GPS and precise temperature diagnostics throughout a package’s journey, maintaining the efficacy, safety, and quality of temperature-sensitive goods throughout transit—with zero bench time required. The Sentry system supports the management of the entire shipment and logistics process through a single interface, including initial order input, document preparation, customs clearance, courier management, shipment tracking, issue resolution, and delivery. In addition, it provides unique and incisive information dashboards and validation documentation for every shipment. The Sentry platform records and retains a fully documented “chain-of-custody” and, at the client’s option, “chain-of-condition” for every shipment, helping ensure that quality, safety, efficacy, and stability of shipped commodities are maintained throughout the process. This recorded and archived information allows our clients to meet exacting requirements necessary for scientific work and for proof of regulatory compliance during the logistics phase. With extensive experience in quality assurance and quality control, we deliver reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for our customers. This empowers the healthcare and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit through tracking mechanisms and predictive technology to ensure its integrity for patients, providers, and their communities. We were originally formed as Coldchain Technology Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company. We reorganized as a holding company to Callan JMB Inc., a Nevada corporation, on February 14 2024. We are headquartered at 244 Flightline Dr., Spring Branch, TX 78070.

