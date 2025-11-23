Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 2,978 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,221 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EQIX opened at $754.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

