Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,352 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 767.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 175.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.