Evan Cranston Purchases 170,949 Shares of Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston bought 170,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,368.63.
Firebird Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,819.15 and a beta of 0.64.
Firebird Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firebird Metals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Firebird Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebird Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.