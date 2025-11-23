Evan Cranston Purchases 170,949 Shares of Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston bought 170,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,368.63.

Firebird Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,819.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Firebird Metals alerts:

Firebird Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. The company’s flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Firebird Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebird Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.