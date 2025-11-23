Amy Duross Sells 477 Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $11,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,210 shares in the company, valued at $740,145. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $110,858.73.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

