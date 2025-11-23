Stephen Winchell Sells 10,595 Shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $27,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,121.20. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Honest Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.28. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.97.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
