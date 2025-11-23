Stephen Winchell Sells 10,595 Shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $27,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,121.20. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Honest Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.28. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Honest by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Honest by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 76,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Honest by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

