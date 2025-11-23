Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) CEO Acquires $17,500.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Pfeiffenberger bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,271,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,726.50. This represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Pfeiffenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Brent Pfeiffenberger sold 32,456 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $14,605.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Brent Pfeiffenberger sold 488 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $244.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

