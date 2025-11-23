Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 73.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,009,610 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,624,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $243,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,682.46. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

