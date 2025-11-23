John Min Purchases 1,700 Shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) insider John Min bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,580.90. This represents a 130.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $552,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 68,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.