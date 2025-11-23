John Min Purchases 1,700 Shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) insider John Min bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,580.90. This represents a 130.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $552,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 68,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

