Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 624.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Chemed Stock Up 2.9%

Chemed stock opened at $441.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.55. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

