Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,205.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ANF stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

