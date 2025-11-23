Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 258 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 590,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 636.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50. Standex International Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $247.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $419,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,550.92. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

