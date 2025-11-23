Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after buying an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

